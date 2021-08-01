Three weeks before school starts, Charlottesville only has a third of the bus drivers it needs

With about three weeks left before Charlottesville students go back to the classroom, the city only has a third of the school bus drivers it needs, as a recently approved $2,400 bonus for current and new drivers aimed at addressing the perennial shortage is getting off the ground.

As the city transportation department works to recruit drivers, the school system is preparing for a potential repeat of the spring, when only some groups of students could ride the bus, and officials expect the situation to be more difficult this fall as students will be attending classes five days a week.

The school year begins Aug. 25, and city staffers have begun developing bus routes.

As part of the school system’s current plans, bus seats could be limited to preschoolers, students with special needs and those who don’t have any other way to get to school. That’s nearly 1,000 students. With the current nine drivers alone, the city might not be able to transport the entire group.

Thirty drivers are needed but the city could get by with 14, City Manager Chip Boyles told city councilors in early July. That would entail using people currently driving Charlottesville Area Transit buses, though. In previous years, the city has used as many as 10 CAT drivers to help get students to school.