Soon the University of Virginia will be teeming with students once again. The start of a new school year coincides with the dawning of a new era: the rise of artificial intelligence and its integration into almost every study on Grounds.

Some at UVa see AI as a useful new tool, while others see it as an irresistible license to cheat in the classroom and a threat to the school’s 181-year-old honor system.

UVa students, all of whom agreed to speak with The Daily Progress so long as they remained anonymous for fear of punishment, said AI, specifically ChatGPT, has already become part of their lives even if it hasn’t become part of school policy.

“I’ve used ChatGPT to write answers to essays and discussion questions,” an undeclared first-year student said. “Professors thought I wrote it. Almost everyone I know has probably cheated with it at some point. It’s the future, and it’s so easy.”

“I’m trying to convince my students that they can get ChatGPT to give them practice math problems,” said Gianluca Guadagni, who teaches data science. “Students can find a solution to my homework in 15 minutes with AI if they want, instead of thinking about it for an hour, but when they’re going to have to take the exam in class without AI, they’re going to struggle.”

UVa held multiple town halls and discussions over the spring semester to discuss the implications of AI for students and faculty. However, no policy changes were enacted or are in the works, according to officials.

“Students at UVA are bound by the Honor Code … Cheating reflects any breach in boundaries set for students by professors, no revision to policy is needed in order to specifically make the use of generative AI an honor offense if not permitted by the professor teaching the course,” UVa spokeswoman Bethanie Glover told The Daily Progress. “UVa instructors have been reminded to set clear expectations regarding permitted resources that students may use for their assignments.”

The UVa student-led Honor Committee did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

Some are hopeful that there’s a way AI and the honor system can coexist.

“I think the honor code is something good, and we should think about how existing criteria in assignments can be used to evaluate work that’s done right and the merits of the work,” said Carah Whaley, who teaches a class on AI for UVa’s Center for Politics.

Professors, such as Whaley, are not waiting for policy changes. They are personally addressing AI in their classrooms.

“I’ve pulled ChatGPT up in my class, and we actively learn about it,” Whaley said. “For instance, we have AI write an essay on a given prompt. Then, as a class, we fact-check it based on students’ assignments, to show them how it isn’t the be-all, end-all. We learn by critiquing it.”

Generative AI, such as ChatGPT, scrapes the internet for already available data: text, images, videos, tweets, and more. By “learning” from the information, it identifies patterns and structures within the data, enabling it to produce “new” content that closely resembles man-made content The primary aim is to generate content that appears genuine and authentic.

New technology has always changed how we are taught. Calculators, the internet, Wikipedia — they have all been considered threats to education. But schools have successfully adapted to these innovations. UVa, like many other colleges, already uses an AI program called Turnitin to detect plagiarism. Also, many new AI detection software systems are being developed.

“When I was young, I didn’t even have Google. You had to go to the library and check the indexes,” Guadagni said. “When Google came along, it gave access to information to everyone quickly. Now AI is the next step. You can combine information from different sources into one place.”

Professors who want to use AI have said they envision it as another valuable tool for enhancing students’ learning experiences.

“I teach one specific way and that way doesn’t always fit every student’s learning best,” Guadagni said. “I think these tools are effective ways to provide a student with ways of learning they can understand. AI personalizes learning and reduces the embarrassment that can come with having to ask for help.”

Whaley said much of the same: AI is a means, not an end.

“I think AI is a good starting point and it gives students some direction for where to do their research. But you can’t just copy and paste what it gives you and submit that,” she said.

And some students are already using it that way.

“I use it to develop better practice problems that help me prep for an exam when I know I won’t be able to use AI,” said a second-year student majoring chemistry. “However, I completely get using it to get answers to useless discussion questions and things like that. Any piece of information you want, you could get via the internet anyways, so why not capitalize efficiency with essentially another brain that can do it for you?”

Other students think AI is most helpful when it comes to dealing with less relevant subjects or managing time constraints. Their statements back up what many professors suspected privately but could not prove.

“I write all my thoughts onto a page and then let the ChatGPT organize it for me,” a third-year English major said. “I was having to understand old English texts in a class this spring and my thought is, when am I ever going to need to know how to understand that outside of this class? I feel no qualms about using it to help me write an essay. It’s not like I copied and pasted, I used the AI to give me ideas and text which I then put into my own words with flair.”

“My intro sociology class was not important to me, but it filled a graduation requirement. I used ChatGPT to answer questions and my professor liked the AI work better than my own,” said a first-year Spanish major. “Even though the class was interesting, at the end of the day, I am paying a ton of money and I just needed to get it done and pass.”

Some students had reservations but still use the new technology.

“I worry that using ChatGPT is causing me to not develop my critical thinking skills because I’m using a shortcut in analysis. It’ll just think for you, it’s what it’s programmed to do,” said a second-year economics student. “With the number of papers I had coming up for finals last semester, I had to use it because I didn’t have the time to research and respond to a prompt in an art history class. Art history isn’t that relevant to me when I am trading stocks down the line, and it usually makes better quality work than I would.”

Other students said they felt compelled to use AI because of the emphasis placed on grade point average.

“When GPA is everything, students just care about grades not really learning. GPAs and grades get you internships, graduate school, and jobs,” a fourth-year politics major said. “At the end of the day, the emphasis on grades pushes students to use any means necessary, and I get students feeling it is unfair, but if I am not using it, someone else is.”

“College is a credential, a certificate that gets you ahead in life,” a fourth-year statistics major said. “I think ChatGPT is simply another tool to get ahead in an already unfair world.”