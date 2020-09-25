‘This can be done’: Baker-Butler Elementary earns national recognition for closing achievement gaps

Schwab said the award was the result of everyone working together.

“I feel like we're one big team, and it's just amazing,” Schwab said. “We're going through some tough stuff right now, but I think this is just a huge positive and highlight.”

Saunders said the focus was to build a sustainable model for raising student achievement, not just boosting test scores.

“I'm what I'm really excited about is that Baker-Butler is just going to continue to do well because they've got this really good foundation,” Saunders said. “ … What I'm what I'm thrilled about is that the sustainable model will continue to get better and I think that this wasn't a one off, and what I think is impressive about the award is that it was over time.”

During virtual classes, Kennard said the school staff continued to apply what they know works and held one-on-one meetings with families before the year started.

“[We’re] finding ways to let our students know that they're loved and that they're understood and that we want to keep them engaged and we care about them,” he said. “[The award] has been nice at this time to remind us that all of this hard work we're doing leads to the outcomes we're trying to get and our work to try to make it work in this setting is worthy.”