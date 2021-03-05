Tech, scheduling key hurdles to in-person classes at CHS and Buford

"Sometimes it’s hard to get off the couch in the middle of the pandemic," McKeever said.

Atkins said she thought that the activities in the works at CHS and Buford would be beneficial to students and open the door for more to come onto school property.

“We will certainly make best use of outside to get more students in as students do need to be back with us,” she said. “We certainly want that to happen, and we want to be as creative as possible to pull in our students.

The board also heard from several students and parents during public comment about how virtual learning has affected them and why the schools needed to reopen.

But not all parents are in favor of the move. Bekah Saxon, who has a student at CHS, encouraged the board to stay the course with Option A.

“My family's not choosing virtual because it's working for us,” she said. “We're choosing virtual because we need to make sure our child comes out of this alive and without permanent health issues. … There's nothing that my child wants more than to be back in school next fall in a normal setting. And right now I'm afraid we're at a tipping point where if we do too much right now, we're not going to be back normal in the fall.”