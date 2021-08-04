Team meets at Buford to ponder reconfiguration options

“The numbers were astronomical and aren’t anywhere realistic for what we can afford for the city,” Wyck Knox, the architect leading the project for VMDO, said of the estimates.

City officials have said that to pay for a $50 million project, the City Council would have to raise the real estate tax rate by 10 cents — four of which would go to the schools. A $75 million hypothetical project would mean a 12-cent increase, half of which would go to the schools, according to a presentation at Tuesday’s meeting.

The city’s property tax rate is currently 95 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the state average is $1.04, according to the presentation.

Chris Meyer, a city parent, asked what people should do if they aren’t happy with the $60 million figure.

City Manager Chip Boyles said they should talk to a city councilor and “tell them how much you’re willing to pay more.”

Knox echoed Boyles and added that the city is working hard to look at different options for funding the project.

“But if you think this first round needs to be more than [$60 million], then you need to speak up,” he said.