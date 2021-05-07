Survey: More Black families in Albemarle favor staying all-virtual next year

Families from minority demographic groups who are currently doing all-virtual classes said they felt it was the safest option for them.

Since the survey, Bernard Hairston, assistant superintendent for school community empowerment, reached out to some families to discuss their concerns for next school year, McLaughlin said.

“He was able to discern that while the reasons were really nuanced for each family, the common thread of his conversations was fear of children or other family members becoming sick by returning to school,” McLaughlin said. “So with this in mind, schools are already connecting with families to see how we might support them to feel more safe coming back to the school, and we’ll continue this work including starting our next school year.”

To offer five days of in-person instruction, additional staff will most likely need to be hired as class sizes will be reduced to accommodate three feet of social distancing, down from the six-foot distance in place for this school year, according to the presentation. Mask-wearing and other mitigation measures, such as ventilation and air filters, will continue to be in place.

McLaughlin said next school year will be “not quite back to normal ... but a whole lot closer than we’ve been for a long time.”