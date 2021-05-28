Survey: Jack Jouett Middle School community wants name to stay the same

Nearly 80% of people who weighed in on a community survey regarding the name of Jack Jouett Middle School don’t want to change the name, according to the Albemarle County school division.
More than 700 people, including 261 students, participated in the online survey, which is one of the first steps in the division’s naming review process. Jack Jouett is the fifth school to go through a review, which is led by a community advisory committee. So far, only Virginia L. Murray Elementary School's name has remained unchanged following a review.
Jack Jouett was a Revolutionary War soldier who is famous for riding 40 miles to warn members of the General Assembly who had retreated to Charlottesville that British soldiers were coming. The school opened in 1966.
The survey also asked respondents what criteria should be considered in reviewing the name, from the geography to themes that reflect the cultural and historical character of the community. About 44% said the school’s location should be the most important criteria.
Some respondents suggested new names for the school, with the top three being Hope, Peace and Justice; Ivy; and Blue Ridge. Other ideas based on the school’s location included Rivanna, Central Albemarle, Rio Hill and Lambs Lane.
To see the complete survey results, go to bit.ly/3p3AMlE.
The committee will review the survey results and name suggestions at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The online meeting can be accessed at bit.ly/3fv1S1V.
“We are deeply appreciative for all of the input provided by our community members,” said Hannah Peters, a Jouett teacher and chair of the advisory committee, in the news release. “... This is a wonderful beginning and we look forward to having community members join us for our public meeting on Wednesday.”
Following the meeting, the committee will narrow the list of suggestions to five names and then solicit more feedback. Ultimately, the committee will make a recommendation to schools Superintendent Matt Haas.
Any potential name change would go into effect July 1, 2022.