Survey: Jack Jouett Middle School community wants name to stay the same

Nearly 80% of people who weighed in on a community survey regarding the name of Jack Jouett Middle School don’t want to change the name, according to the Albemarle County school division.

More than 700 people, including 261 students, participated in the online survey, which is one of the first steps in the division’s naming review process. Jack Jouett is the fifth school to go through a review, which is led by a community advisory committee. So far, only Virginia L. Murray Elementary School's name has remained unchanged following a review.

Jack Jouett was a Revolutionary War soldier who is famous for riding 40 miles to warn members of the General Assembly who had retreated to Charlottesville that British soldiers were coming. The school opened in 1966.

The survey also asked respondents what criteria should be considered in reviewing the name, from the geography to themes that reflect the cultural and historical character of the community. About 44% said the school’s location should be the most important criteria.