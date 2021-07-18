Summer school programs have more of a camp feel this year

The different summer school programs will start wrapping up next week after kicking off in late June.

“I wish that more kids would have come so they can experience all of the work that went into making it a fun experience for them,” Otey said. “But if we can try to duplicate these efforts next year, then I think we won't be asking for more kids because they'll be beating down the door to be there. That's our hope because it’s not all about ‘drill and kill.’ We wanted to be able to provide a wide range of experiences and opportunities for all of our kids so that they can have some fun while they're learning.”

In Albemarle, Parker Thomas, a rising sixth-grader, said he's been having fun at Brownsville’s camp and felt inspired. After two weeks in the program, he wants to be an inventor now — maybe something aviation related — and is looking forward to another week.

“Because that's been really fun so far, so I'm really happy that I have one more subject to learn,” he said.

He also likes being with his friends again.

“It's my last year here so might as well have some more fun times here,” Parker said.