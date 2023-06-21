A math academy for young Black boys this summer aims to not only help the young men prepare for advanced math classes but close the widening achievement gap between the races in local schools.

M-Cubed, which stands for “Math, Men and Mission,” is dedicated to help middle school students from Charlottesville and Albemarle County achieve higher math class placements once they reach high school, according the group organizing the program, 100 Black Men of Central Virginia.

The nonprofit group’s mission is to “advocate for the elimination of the achievement gap of African American males in grades K -12,” according to its website.

About 100 invitations were sent out this past year, Daniel Fairley, chapter president of 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, told The Daily Progress. Students are recommended by the school systems.

“We sent out about 100 invitations this past year and we should have around 35 to 40 students that are participating in the program during the summer Academy,” Fairley said.

The program is open to fifth through eighth grade students. It specifically seeks out students who are going to be enrolled in pre-algebra or algebra in the next year. The criteria is based on Standards of Learning test scores or ability to excel in math for students who cannot be enrolled in those courses.

“We work closely with the Charlottesville City Schools and Albemarle County schools to find students that fit that criteria,” Fairley said.

Located at Albemarle County’s Community Lab School, the program aims to fill the educational and social development gaps in students caused during the recent pandemic, according to the 100 Black Men chapter.

According to a Virginia Department of Education audit, Black and Hispanic students’ Standards of Learning test scores were 10% below the states average in their peer group as of March 2023.

The curriculum taught at the M-Cubed summer program includes a rigorous algebra intensive strategy and is tailored to the learning styles of Black boys. It is taught by veteran instructors from local schools.

M-Cubed was developed in 2009 by Bernard Hairston, a retired Albemarle County Public Schools assistant superintendent for school community empowerment. The program looks to “address systemic obstacles that often deter black students from enrolling in advanced mathematics courses,” according to a statement from 100 Black Men of Central Virginia.