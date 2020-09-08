Students in Charlottesville and Albemarle log-in to kick off first day of new school year

Although the day wasn’t exactly like the school Maverick’s used to, “it had a school vibe,” he said.

He said sitting at a computer for three hours was different for him because he’s usually only allowed an hour of computer time. But, math was fun and he got to see most of his friends during class.

“It was kind of awkward,” he said of saying hi to them over Zoom.

About of half of the school systems in Virginia are starting the school year online, according to the Virginia Department of Education, including schools in Nelson, Fluvanna and Buckingham counties.

Maverick's sister Maddox McIntyre, an 8th grader at Jack Jouett Middle School, was expecting the first day to be a disaster. By that metric, the first day went well, she said.

The online meetings were a little confusing, Maddox said, because some students couldn’t find the links and joined class later. And, after one full day, her back hurt from sitting at the computer.