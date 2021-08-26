State SOL pass rates show pandemic's effect on student learning

“We really are looking at it as a baseline for where we need to start this year,” said Beth Baptist, acting director of human resources and students services for Charlottesville City Schools.

Baptist added that school staff will look at the scores of individual students and more broadly to see where students aren’t doing well.

“If we have issues with the curriculum, we need to look at different strategies for teaching it,” Baptist said. “So there are multiple ways of looking at the data, and our schools have been looking at it already and are working with their professional learning communities now to really see where the learning loss was and where the opportunities are for this year.”

Students will have another round of state tests this fall, which are aimed at giving educators a better idea of where students are academically.

Baptist said those tests will give the division a more accurate picture of student learning.

James Lane, the state superintendent of education, said in a media briefing Thursday that the 2020-21 SOL scores were not comparable to previous years because of the pandemic-related disruptions and a drop in the number of students actually taking or retaking the exams due to a more flexible opt-out policy and the accreditation waiver.