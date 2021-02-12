Some officials question equity as Albemarle schools prepare for more students in-person

Alana Smith, a parent in the Scottsville district, said the current system of virtual learning is not working for her children, three of whom are doing online classes.

“I believe it is way past time for them to return to school,” she said. “Currently, my two teenagers do pretty much nothing but stare at screens, all day long and this is very unhealthy. And they're not learning the material as well as they have in the past. They are isolated and cut off from their friends, their grades are suffering and this is not a good situation for them.

Her younger children have struggled to retain the information learned last year and have seen their reading levels drop, she said.

“Honestly, as much as their teachers try really hard, they hate doing Zoom school,” she said. “It's really sad to see their love of learning crushed when they're so young, but that's what's happening.”

Board member Dave Oberg said that he was sure the board’s decision wouldn’t make anyone happy.

“I want to make sure that the people who are virtual are still receiving to the best extent possible with the people who are going hybrid are getting so that we don't create a second class setup,” he said.