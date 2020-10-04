Some area high schools see dip in graduation rates

“The strong performances of our students, as indicated this year by SAT scores, our graduation rate again above 90%, the rigor our high school students have mastered — all are a tribute to the dedication and skill of students, families and our educators, even more so this year given the impact of the pandemic,” Collins said in the release. “These success stories need to be more broadly shared across our entire student population, and that certainly will be our focus this year.”

Collins said the division is expanding the choices students have to direct their own learning, enabling them to align course selections with their passions and career interests, an effort that could help with graduation rates.

About 86.5% of students from low-income families and nearly 90% of students with disabilities graduated on time.

“We are most successful when we work with each student, one at a time, to assist them and wrap around them as a team to complete their high school education,” Collins said.

Charlottesville

A years-long effort at Charlottesville High School to graduate more students is continuing to pay off, data from the Class of 2020 shows.