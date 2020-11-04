Social studies teachers turn uncertain election into teaching opportunity

Students had questions about the Electoral College and big picture questions about the presidency. They also wanted to know about Trump’s claim to victory overnight. During his class, they had a chance to discuss the results and their thoughts as well as research in the moment to find out more information.

“Some of the anxiety around the election that I noticed really starting in 2015 is there, and it’s of a different nature, sometimes about democracy itself now,” he said.

Robinson added that he’s seen an uptick in interest in the election as more students have gotten involved in politics or activism in the last four years.

“I have many more students who are knowledgeable and passionate about particular issues or about politics more broadly who see the potential for change and their role in it, and who see that as vitally important,” he said, adding that he’s seen that change among students across the political spectrum. “ I’ve just heard more students talk about being directly involved in policy or politics in the last few years for sure.”

Tuesday night, about 30 to 40 students in Resnick’s class gathered virtually to watch the results. Resnick said he’s also hosted debate watch parties this fall in order to help engage students.