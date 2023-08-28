Scottsville and the Virginia Department of Transportation are hoping to work with the community to improve infrastructure and safety in the town.

A survey is now available to help pinpoint the roads in Scottsville most in need of repair and other maintenance.

Town council and staff are looking to create a “comprehensive inventory of the needs” and prioritize each repair and improvement, according to statement on Scottsville’s Facebook page.

The survey requests pictures, a short description of the issue with the road and its whereabouts. Categories for maintenance include crosswalk improvements, pothole patching and tree trimming, among others.

Repair requests will be brought to Albemarle County and VDOT in the next few months, according to Scottsville.

The survey will close Sept. 3.