Scottsville cafeteria team serve up love on the lunch line

Students didn’t visit the cafeteria for lunch last school year after in-person classes resumed. But, Herndon and Redman would slip in stickers or notes of encouragement into the lunch boxes, England said.

“Sandy has so much experience and wisdom,” England said. “When they are kids who are having a bad day, she steps in and helps with that too because she sees them all as they go through the lunch line.”

This year is much better with students back in the cafeteria, Herndon and Redman said. They missed interacting with the students, which is their favorite part of the job.

Another perk this year is that the two women are getting to know more students coming through the lunch line. School lunches are free this year for all students after the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended its free lunch program through the end of the 2021-22 school year in response to the ongoing pandemic.

That change has removed barriers for students and ensures that everyone gets a healthy lunch, the cafeteria team said. Previously, students could free or reduced-priced lunch if their families filled out a form and qualified.