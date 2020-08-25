School systems plan changes for meal programs to provide during virtual learning

Students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County will continue to receive school meals during virtual classes, though the processes and plans vary between the two school districts.
Both districts will charge for the meals unless the student qualifies for free or reduced-priced lunch because the federal program that allowed them to provide free meals to any child 18 years old or younger has not been continued for the coming school year.
Meals will be delivered to bus stops and along routes starting Sept. 8. The last day for the free meals in Charlottesville is Aug. 31 while Albemarle County will stop its program Aug. 28.
The food services, which started after schools closed in March, have helped thousands of families during the spring and summer.
Albemarle County families participating in virtual learning who want to receive breakfast and lunch need to register by Aug. 27. Division school buses will deliver the meals at lunchtime to bus stops across the county. The registrations help to develop the bus routes, which will be posted to the division’s Parent Portal on Sept. 7.
Families can sign-up for meals at any time, but if they want lunch on the first day of the school, they need to register by Aug. 27 through the sign-up form, which is available at https://survey.k12insight.com/r/9G9EuU. Additions to bus routes take about 10 days to process after Aug. 27.
The meal deliveries will include lunch and breakfast. Families will be charged for meals that are received. The division plans to use the MySchoolBucks website for meal payments in order to minimize in-person transactions and to keep the process efficient and on-time, according to an email to families.
Setting up a MySchoolBucks account is free and T convenience fees are waived during the 2020-21 school year.
Breakfast will cost $1.55 and lunch will be $2.90 for elementary and $3.15 for middle and high. Those who qualify for reduced-priced meals can purchase breakfast for $0.30 and lunch for $0.40.
Families can apply for free or reduced-priced meal benefits through the division’s Child Nutrition website at k12albemarle.org/our-departments/nutrition.
Charlottesville City Schools is eliminating the reduced category this year to eliminate some of the bureaucratic red tape for families. Those who would qualify for reduced-priced lunch will get free meals.
“That’s something that the district has taken on,” said Carlton Jones, the coordinator of nutrition for the Charlottesville school division. “That will continue throughout the school year.”
The division is planning to distribute meals three times a week, though the specific bus routes and meal sites have not been announced.
Families don’t need to register to receive meals. Instead, students will be issued ID cards with barcodes that will be scanned during meal pick-ups. There won’t be a cash payment option and the scanning system will be connected to student meal accounts.
