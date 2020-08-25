School systems plan changes for meal programs to provide during virtual learning

Students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County will continue to receive school meals during virtual classes, though the processes and plans vary between the two school districts.

Both districts will charge for the meals unless the student qualifies for free or reduced-priced lunch because the federal program that allowed them to provide free meals to any child 18 years old or younger has not been continued for the coming school year.

Meals will be delivered to bus stops and along routes starting Sept. 8. The last day for the free meals in Charlottesville is Aug. 31 while Albemarle County will stop its program Aug. 28.

The food services, which started after schools closed in March, have helped thousands of families during the spring and summer.

Albemarle County families participating in virtual learning who want to receive breakfast and lunch need to register by Aug. 27. Division school buses will deliver the meals at lunchtime to bus stops across the county. The registrations help to develop the bus routes, which will be posted to the division’s Parent Portal on Sept. 7.