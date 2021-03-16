School divisions ramp up efforts to hire bus drivers

“We appreciate Del. Hudson’s efforts with the DMV, which already got one applicant through testing,” division spokeswoman Beth Cheuk said, adding that applicants can now get tested within a week.

Most of the students who were on the waitlist started riding the bus Monday, Cheuk said.

Hudson reached out to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this month after the Charlottesville School Board discussed the transportation challenges, and her staff checked in with the Albemarle County school division as well.

Hudson said that part of the job as a state lawmaker is to understand what state agencies can help and when it's appropriate to accelerate a process.

“I knew there was something we could do,” she said.

To drive a school bus in Virginia, individuals must have a commercial driver’s license and the S endorsement.

Hudson also helped the Albemarle County school division expedite their efforts to administer the written test remotely rather than having applicants go to the DMV. Currently, the county schools’ transportation department can administer the road test for the license but not the written knowledge test.