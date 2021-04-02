School Board signs off on school naming recommendations

Jack Jouett Middle School will be the fifth school to have its name reviewed, schools Superintendent Haas announced Thursday. Jack Jouett was a Revolutionary War soldier who is famous for riding 40 miles to warn members of the General Assembly who retreated to Charlottesville that British soldiers were coming.

The school opened in 1966 as a junior high school and became a middle school in 1977, according to a division news release. Hannah Peters, who has taught special education at Jouett for eight years, will chair the advisory committee.

During Thursday’s meeting, the board also agreed with the advisory committee of Virginia L. Murray Elementary School to retain the current name.

“It was clear to our committee that the Murray family was honored that the school was named for her and would like it would be meaningful to them to stay,” said Teller Stalfort, a parent at the school who chaired the advisory committee,