School Board approves name change for Jack Jouett Middle School

Board member Jonna Alcaro said the student’s quote reinforced his feelings on the name.

“When I first heard the name, I knew it was going to grow on me,” he said.

Journey was picked from several finalists. The other options were Hope, Peace and Justice; Monacan; Katherine Johnson; and keeping Jack Jouett.

Jouett was a Revolutionary War soldier who is famous for riding 40 miles to warn members of the General Assembly who had retreated to Charlottesville that British soldiers were coming.

The committee noted in its research that Jouett bought a Kentucky farm in the late 1700s and employed enslaved labor. As many as 25 men, women and children were reported to have been enslaved by Jouett in Kentucky and Virginia during his life, according to the committee.

Although a majority of school survey respondents wanted to keep the Jack Jouett name, the committee ultimately decided that it didn’t reflect the division’s current values of equity, excellence, family and community, and wellness.

Hannah Peters, who chaired the advisory committee, told board members Thursday that the committee felt the name needed to reflect values in the school and community.