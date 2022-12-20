Scholarship for PVCC Nursing students to honor beloved nurse

A new scholarship fund at Piedmont Virginia Community College will help nursing students cover tuition while memorializing a former nurse at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. The Judy Linden Memorial Nursing Scholarship will annually grant one student a $1,000 award to go toward their associate degree in PVCC’s nursing program.

“Judy loved living in the Charlottesville area and working at Martha Jefferson. As a graduate of a community college nursing program, Judy recognized the need for affordable, high-quality nursing education and training,” Linden’s family said in a written statement. “By creating the Judy Linden Memorial Nursing Scholarship at PVCC, we hope to honor Judy’s life and the profession she loved so much.”

Linden was a postpartum neonatal nurse and lactation consultant at Martha Jefferson from 1995 until her death in 2012. According to the scholarship website, Linden’s Martha Jefferson colleagues recall her “reassuring, steady presence; her professionalism; and her humor” while family and friends remember “her zest for life,” strength, passion for her farm, and love for her daughter, Gemma.

The fund honors a longstanding relationship between PVCC and the hospital. According to the scholarship website, “a significant percentage of the nurses employed at Martha Jefferson are graduates of PVCC's Nursing Program.”

“We are extremely proud to be able to partner with Judy’s family in this special way to both honor her dedication to the field of nursing and support future students in achieving their educational and career goals,” PVCC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Development Harry Stillerman.