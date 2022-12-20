 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Progress is partnering with Paul Obaugh Ford who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Scholarship for PVCC Nursing students to honor beloved nurse

  • 0

A new scholarship fund at Piedmont Virginia Community College will help nursing students cover tuition while memorializing a former nurse at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. The Judy Linden Memorial Nursing Scholarship will annually grant one student a $1,000 award to go toward their associate degree in PVCC’s nursing program. 

“Judy loved living in the Charlottesville area and working at Martha Jefferson. As a graduate of a community college nursing program, Judy recognized the need for affordable, high-quality nursing education and training,” Linden’s family said in a written statement. “By creating the Judy Linden Memorial Nursing Scholarship at PVCC, we hope to honor Judy’s life and the profession she loved so much.”

Linden was a postpartum neonatal nurse and lactation consultant at Martha Jefferson from 1995 until her death in 2012. According to the scholarship website, Linden’s Martha Jefferson colleagues recall her “reassuring, steady presence; her professionalism; and her humor” while family and friends remember “her zest for life,” strength, passion for her farm, and love for her daughter, Gemma.

People are also reading…

The fund honors a longstanding relationship between PVCC and the hospital. According to the scholarship website, “a significant percentage of the nurses employed at Martha Jefferson are graduates of PVCC's Nursing Program.”

“We are extremely proud to be able to partner with Judy’s family in this special way to both honor her dedication to the field of nursing and support future students in achieving their educational and career goals,” PVCC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Development Harry Stillerman.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert