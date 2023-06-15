A video of students at Charlottesville’s Johnson Elementary School attending a “summer celebration” where they were learning about LGBT acceptance during national Pride Month is circulating in conservative media.

The news that the video had gotten into the hands of national right-wing provocateurs such as Glenn Beck and websites such as the Daily Signal — as well as the more local Schilling Show — has incited many of the parents whose children’s faces can be seen in the video.

“It was upsetting to know that the video was taken,” Meredith Powell, a mother of a child who attends Johnson Elementary School, told The Daily Progress. “It just seems like common sense that you don't take videos of other people's children. You just never know what the situations are with different families and what families need protection from exposure like that.”

The video shows students at a monthly, student-led, schoolwide morning meeting celebrating the end of the school year and start of June. At the assembly, the children are reading from “ABC Pride,” what Charlottesville City Schools described in a statement as “an alphabet book about LGBTQ acceptance, which included words like ‘belonging,’ ‘gender,’ and ‘kindness.’”

Charlottesville City Schools said that the release of the video is in direct violation of school policy and that the school division has been reaching out to the families of the children seen in the video.

“News and information concerning school events, personnel, students, and programs is released [to the media] only with the approval of the principal or superintendent and in accordance with state and federal laws regarding confidentiality,” schools spokeswoman Beth Cheuk told The Daily Progress in an email.

“Whoever sent this video to the media did so without permission from the superintendent or principal, which is a violation to our policy,” Cheuk said.

On various conservative websites and blogs, the event was referred to as “grooming” and a “hyper-sexualized assembly” in which children were “forced to partake.”

None of which is true, according to Charlottesville City Schools.

In a statement issued after parents discovered the video had started circulating in right-wing media, the school division defended the mission of the assembly program.

“The goal of these morning meetings is to build a stronger and more inclusive learning environment, where all students feel safe, welcomed, and respected,” the statement reads. “Our school division fully supports the Johnson Elementary School leadership in providing time for our students to connect and learn from each other.”

Johnson parents online were supportive of the event and were more concerned that images of their children were being circulated online.

Charlottesville City Schools responded to a Twitter thread of concerned parents and community members, reassuring them that it was doing everything in its power to reach out to affected families and resolve the matter.

“Yes, we did not authorize the release of this video to the media, and whoever sent this video to the media is in violation of school policy,” Charlottesville City Schools said in a tweet. “Our Johnson team is reaching out to the impacted family.”

Powell said she is “worried this may affect a really positive, supportive culture,” a culture she has been thrilled for her and her children to be part of. She trusts the school division, she said.

“I trust that they're doing what's right by the families whose kids are in the video,” Powell said. “They've proven themselves to be trustworthy in the past. I support what they've done so far.”