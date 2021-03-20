Return to structure helping area students' mental wellbeing

As more students returned to school buildings this month for in-person classes, school counselors and teachers readied to support their mental health needs and offer new programs to help students connect with one another.
So far, some educators have found that the structure of in-person school helped to stabilize students after a disruptive year.
“While things may not look exactly like they had last year, I think the familiarity of being back at school is huge — being out on the playground, seeing their friends and teachers’ faces in real life,” said Jodie Murphy, a mental wellness facilitator for Charlottesville City Schools. “All of those things, they just feel good, and that in itself is really stabilizing.”
Counselors and other school-based mental health professionals used home visits, phone calls and virtual lunch groups, among other tools, to stay connected with students over the past year. The mental health needs of students have increased over the last year, according to parents who have spoken at school board meetings in the last year and data from a local group of pediatricians.
Smaller class sizes, a consistent schedule and more chances to interact with their peers have helped students adjust to the new normal.
“So, hopefully, those smaller, more intimate settings, from a social distancing, will help with not feeling so overwhelmed,” said Mark Robinson, principal of Stone-Robinson Elementary in Albemarle, adding that as students have returned to buildings, he saw that sometimes they felt overwhelmed with what's going on in their lives.
The Albemarle school division started Stage Four last Monday, bringing thousands more students into the buildings. In-person classes in Charlottesville for preschoolers through sixth-graders resumed earlier this month.
At Charlottesville High and Buford Middle schools, Murphy planned a variety of outdoor activities, such as yoga and nature walks, to give students the opportunity to socialize with their peers. Those sessions kicked off last week, and she said the schools will offer six activities this week.
“We are really excited about them,” Murphy said. “We're hoping that we are reaching the kids who really want and need them. They're meant really to provide social connection and opportunities for kids to be together. … You don’t have to be academically struggling [to access the in-person events]. If you need or want it, then please come.”
The plan for the outdoor sessions stemmed from the recognition that students can be doing well academically but struggle with their mental health. Typically, the division’s tiered system of supports primarily looks at the academic impact.
“Not just strictly the kids who are in crisis, but the kids who, by and large, are doing OK academically but ... their anxiety is staggering and they might get to a point where they're not doing OK academically,” said Patrick Farrell, intervention and support supervisor for the city schools, of the outdoor program. “So what's the right blend of being proactive and responsive, and I think this was an attempt to be more proactive.”
Stone-Robinson
For Robinson, principal at Stone-Robinson, the last year has shown that the schools can’t connect with families too much.
“Because no matter what's going on, there are families that have little crises or big crises going on in their lives all the time and we don't necessarily know it unless you try to reach out to them,” he said.
Reaching out to families has helped the school to provide support to families. Efforts to support families and meet their basic needs have included home visits, providing computers and Wi-Fi hotspots and organizing food drives.
“We know that there's a lot of food insecurity issues in our community during this time, and I've been able to work with our staff and our local community to help provide food on a monthly basis the last few months for about 40 to 50 families in our school community,” said Don Landis, a counselor at Stone-Robinson. “And that's been incredibly helpful.”
Seeing the difference such efforts have made, Robinson said he wants them to continue.
In any school year, he said, educators are trying to provide a stable environment for students to feel safe to learn. The pandemic has “intensified that tenfold.”
“One of the things we're trying to be really good about is taking time to listen to our students and meet them where they're at,” he said. “Not everybody is experiencing this in the same way, and those present individual challenges. We've been looking for ways to help support families, which can help support our students here.”
With more students in the building for Stage Four, Robinson and Landis said the priority for the first weeks of school is to teach students the new routines and protocols so they feel more comfortable.
“We want to be sure that they understand the routine, the consistency, and kids do well with schedules, so we're going to help them sort of navigate being back in the building again,” Landis said.
Some younger county elementary-schoolers started in-person classes in November. Robinson said they’ve responded remarkably and are doing a great job with all the mitigation strategies.
To make Stage Four work, Robinson said the school is using personnel in different ways as more staff will be leading a classroom. But, school counselors are staying in their current role.
“We're not using them as partner teachers,” Robinson said. “We're not putting them in positions that take away from how they can support students, either on the individual or small group level or even with their families. As a principal and as a former counselor myself, that made me feel a lot better about how this was going to roll out, because I know Don's there in his traditional role.”
This school year, Landis has done many more home visits to meet with families, conducted social-emotional lessons virtually and eaten lunch with students virtually to check in with them.
He hopes to continue the home visits next school year.
“Many times, to have folks come into the school, it's not necessarily the most easygoing situation for them sometimes,” he said. “To meet people, to meet parents and students at home is a valuable tool that I hope that I can continue as a practice, but also to allow our teachers and other colleagues to experience that, as well.”
Jack Jouett
Mary Kathryn Thompson, a counselor at Jack Jouett Middle School in Albemarle, has been popping into Zoom classrooms to get to know students and for them to get to know her.
“The familiarity of being in their classrooms, engaging with them and their teachers, has been a huge help with that because they have felt, and I've seen as the year has gone, that more and more students have felt comfortable reaching out.”
When students returned to the building, she continued that practice, just in-person, to see how students are feeling and who might need to take a walk around the building with her.
“I am really excited about being able to connect with students differently,” Thompson said. “It has been a challenge to navigate through Zoom, the best times to find students and connect with them for counseling check-ins and things like that, so I am really excited about the accessibility now and being able to go to a classroom, talk to a group of students or a class of students, and pull individual students to check in.”
Like Landis, she and the other counselors at Jouett have visited students at home and had virtual lunch groups. She also tries to meet with students one on one over Zoom.
She said students are talking with their immediate class friends rather than engaging with the whole school population, as they normally would. Some students are feeling more isolated.
“Our teachers are doing a fantastic job of building classroom community, and all of that, but there is just a difference between being at school and seeing people in person, compared to the very best things that Zoom has to offer,” she said.
Home visits have been a practice for the school, “pandemic or not,” Jouett's principal, Ashby Johnson, said. However, the schedule this year has given school staff more opportunities for home visits and to get out more.
“For us, it has been really important, and for the secondary schools, to meet students where they are and determine a plan for each student and family based on what we see in terms of their engagement and their attendance, and then also being able to provide them with any supports that they need, whether it's in the school or it's in the community,” she said.
“But the first thing is really building that trust in that partnership with the student and the family, so that you're able to get an idea of what they need and the assets that they bring to the table.”
To help build that trust and relationships with students, the school continued the division’s Check and Connect program through this school year. That program, which was started shortly after schools were closed in March 2020, entails regularly calling every family at the school. All staff members at Jouett are assigned a group of students and families.
“That's been really, really important to keep a pulse on everyone,” Johnson said. “It's also allowed us to pick up on students who we might not be hearing from, and then to dig a little deeper and check in on a different type of level with them, whether it's then going by the house or trying to reach out in different ways.”
Johnson said she wants to continue that program moving forward.
“We’ve learned so much,” she said of the last year. “We learned that some things work for some kids and some things don't work for other kids and I think it's all about moving forward, making those adjustments, and doing what's right for kids.”
Charlottesville
In Charlottesville City Schools, school counselors had office hours on Zoom and deployed other tactics to connect with families, but doing so was harder virtually.
Farrell said school mental health professionals did the best they could.
“But for some kids, there was a cap of what they were doing was so overwhelming that we felt a little limited in our ability to impact some kids, and those kids who we were the most worried about.”
Farrell said that so much of what school counselors do is based in the moment and reacting to students’ needs, in addition to working with specific students on specific skills.
“So I think in the virtual environment, that was a little harder to recreate,” he said.
As in-person classes started, Murphy said they saw more anxiety from some students
“But, overall, I would say that the stability of the school day has really, I think, stabilized a lot of our kids,” Murphy said. “We have been pleasantly surprised, and how just how well that return has been for many of our kids.”
For Farrell, the last year has further highlighted the importance of approaching social and emotional learning and mental health intentionally and systematically. In recent years, the division has rolled out a new curriculum to help students' social and emotional skills.
“What we've found out is that people thought it was kind of a nice thing to do and if we have time we'll do it,” he said. “And now the conversation we're hearing among building administrators is that this has to be a core component of what we do, just because they've seen the impact that it's had and they've also seen the need that the kids are bringing with them. … But, if anything, it's reemphasized it's important.”
In addition, the schools have to be able to listen, hear and respond to student and family voices rather than assuming what the needs are, Farrell said.
For Murphy, the biggest takeaway from the last year has been that safety and connection need to be intertwined with everything the division does.
“Without being safe and connected, it doesn't really matter how good our academics are or how good our instruction is,” she said.