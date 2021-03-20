Return to structure helping area students' mental wellbeing

“For us, it has been really important, and for the secondary schools, to meet students where they are and determine a plan for each student and family based on what we see in terms of their engagement and their attendance, and then also being able to provide them with any supports that they need, whether it's in the school or it's in the community,” she said.

“But the first thing is really building that trust in that partnership with the student and the family, so that you're able to get an idea of what they need and the assets that they bring to the table.”

To help build that trust and relationships with students, the school continued the division’s Check and Connect program through this school year. That program, which was started shortly after schools were closed in March 2020, entails regularly calling every family at the school. All staff members at Jouett are assigned a group of students and families.

“That's been really, really important to keep a pulse on everyone,” Johnson said. “It's also allowed us to pick up on students who we might not be hearing from, and then to dig a little deeper and check in on a different type of level with them, whether it's then going by the house or trying to reach out in different ways.”

Johnson said she wants to continue that program moving forward.