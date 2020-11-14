Report evaluates implementation so far of Albemarle schools' anti-racism policy

The equity needs assessment involved reviewing exit surveys from teachers of color, resignation letters and other available data.

“And what we found was the need to rework our exit survey to allow for more racialized feedback,” Fernandez said. “Additionally, rather than waiting until after educators of color leave, a next step will be to convene a focus group with current educators of color to better understand the barriers that prevent them from staying with us.”

Hairston said he encouraged human resources to take on the task because the department is the core of the division.

“They need to recognize that there are biases within the individuals who are making all these decisions, each and every day, and their biases have an impact on who we're hiring and not hiring, and their biases have an impact on our retaining or not retaining folks,” he said.

Following the assessment, Hairston said he would like to see specific strategies for recruiting and retaining minority teachers that are grounded in anti-racist work, as well as shifts in documents the department creates and the language used in surveys and interviews.