Racial equity requires time, money and resource commitment, UVa report says

The report calls for increased anti-racist education for the UVa community to help “dismantle racist policies and practices in the systems” and to “foster a culture of belonging,” as well as reviewing tenure policies and creating an endowment to fund the Carter G. Woodson Institute.

Also included in the report is a recommendation to provide compensation to “the descendants of enslaved laborers who built and operated this university without compensation.”

“We recognize that for people who may be less familiar with the dynamics of racial inequity in the university context, 12 new initiatives are a lot to digest,” the report states. “It would certainly be simpler to target one or two problems in isolation and hope that everything else would fall into place, but the drivers of change are interrelated and interdependent.”

The task force wrote that it recognizes the changes are drastic and expansive as well as expensive, but members said they believe now is the time to do it.

“It will not be easy. Because racial equity requires real changes across the organization and our habits and practices and policies and mindsets and budgets and landscape, our list is long,” the report states. “[But] we believe UVa is capable of doing many big, complex things at once.”

