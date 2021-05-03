PVCC to offer free fall, spring tuition, fees for most students

Students who earn at least a 2.0 grade point average will be eligible for free tuition and fees for spring semester, as well.

“Many of our students are part-time and we wanted to make this program available to them. We don’t know if the program will continue next year. We’d love to extend it, but it will depend on federal funding to determine if we can,” Friedman said.

The program, dubbed PVCC4U 100%, is reserved for students with family income of less than $100,000 in the prior year or who were laid off or furloughed due to the pandemic.

“We know that COVID-19 has hit an awful lot of people very hard, besides the health impacts,” Friedman said. “So many have lost their jobs or been furloughed and many of those jobs will not come back because businesses have closed. Many are looking at starting over. The way to prepare for the future is to get into an education program and get the skills that employees want.”

Friedman said the program covers nearly every educational opportunity at the college, including transferring to a four-year college to earn a bachelor’s degree.