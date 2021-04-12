 Skip to main content
PVCC to hold virtual graduation ceremony May 14
PVCC to hold virtual graduation ceremony May 14

Frank Friedman, president of Piedmont Virginia Community College, waves to graduates during last year's drive-thru commencement celebration.

Piedmont Virginia Community College’s 2021 graduation ceremony will be held virtually again this year with the May 14 ceremony being livestreamed, college officials announced Monday.

The 3 p.m. ceremony, the 48th for the college, may be viewed on YouTube and will feature messages from PVCC classmates, faculty, staff and leadership.

After the ceremony, students may participate in a drive-thru celebration on the college’s Main Campus from 5 to 6 p.m. They will be honored by faculty and staff and receive special graduate gifts that include diploma covers, keepsakes and commemorative items. A photo opportunity will be available during the drive-thru celebration.

“Commencement is a very special time for our students and their families. It is a celebration and a recognition of their hard work,” PVCC President Frank Friedman said in a prepared statement. “This year, given the pandemic, it is also a celebration of their persistence and resilience.”

More information on the commencement activities can be found at pvcc.edu/graduation.

— Staff reports

