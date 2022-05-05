PVCC to create new center for teaching excellence

Faculty at the Piedmont Virginia Community College will soon have a new center to help better teach students.

The new Frank Friedman Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning will provide faculty with information, resources and best practices that enhance learning, according to an announcement Thursday. Where exactly the center will be located on the college's campus has not yet been determined.

“The center will be a gathering place where faculty and staff share ideas and approaches and work together with colleagues in a collaborative environment to create rich, engaged teaching and learning experiences,” according to the announcement. “Ultimately, the center will help drive student success.”

Friedman has been president of PVCC for 23 years and is retiring this summer.

“There is no better way to thank President Friedman for his decades of service and implausible commitment to PVCC than to invest in the things he is most passionate about – ensuring accessibility to quality education and driving student success,” said Harry Stillerman, the vice president of institutional advancement and development, in the announcement.

The announcement noted that creating a center focused on teaching and learning has been a goal of Friedman’s, who started his career as a community college faculty member.

PVCC officials said $500,000 to $1 million will be needed to start and support the center for five years. Fundraising for the center is ongoing.

More information is available at pvcc.edu/donors-friends/ffcenter.