PVCC officials hope for fall semester that resembles normal

PVCC staff also will return to campus this fall. As of Aug. 2, school services — from counseling and advising to financial aid — will be available in person. That includes study labs and tutoring. The difference for fall term, Friedman said, is that many of those services will also still be available online.

“That’s one of the things that we learned from the pandemic. For some of our students, having those services online is a great help and a great convenience,” he said. “We’ll have most of our services both in person and online. Some staff will work online from home while others will be in office.”

The school also is trying to find ways to help the community recover from COVID-19 and is developing a financial aid program to assist those who lost jobs during the pandemic. Exactly how the program will work and how it will be funded are matters being ironed out.

“There are thousands of people in Central Virginia who have lost their jobs, and many of those jobs are not coming back,” Friedman said. “We don’t want those who lost their jobs to just rely on unemployment benefits and federal stipends. They are only good for the short term. When they run out, you have nothing.”

Friedman said officials take seriously what they see as PVCC’s role of helping people get training for new careers.