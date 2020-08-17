PVCC holds 'most unusual graduation' in its history

“So what are we doing here? Well, your graduation is a very important event and we did not want it to go by without recognizing our graduates and celebrating with them,” he said to approximately 200 live viewers. “In fact, our faculty and staff, who are really your partners in education, they wanted to be a part of your graduation and celebrate with you.”

Friedman highlighted the diverse nature of the students, most of whom he said probably worked full time and fit their education in around their already busy lives. Community colleges are great and diverse institutions, he said, and ones that help their students become informed and engaged citizens.

“Community colleges are often called 'the people's college' or 'democracy’s college,' and I want to focus just a moment on that word 'democracy' as I share some thoughts with our graduates,” he said. “Most of you came to college thinking about job, career and making money and there's nothing wrong with that, but higher education is more than that.”

Friedman then introduced this year’s keynote speaker: U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va.

Warner’s prerecorded speech also touched on the importance of civic engagement, as he delivered three pieces of advice for the graduates.