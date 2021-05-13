PVCC grad helps others and herself on way to dual degrees

Although she was involved in sports and student clubs in middle and high school, her first year at PVCC was all about getting accustomed to college.

“My first year I didn’t do anything outside of school,” Doder said. “It was fun. It was a lot of learning and lot of growing and a real fun experience. I am glad I attended a community college because I was not ready to go off to a four-year college.”

After a year, she had the academic side handled and decided to dive into the college social world. She joined the Student Government Association just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“Everything sort of slowed down and got pushed behind, but that’s OK. Everything happens the way it’s supposed to happen,” Doder said. “The majority of my classes were already online so being at home all day wasn’t the big change. The biggest change was to not be able to go on campus, use the library, meet my friends or do a study session.”

Doder said not being near people was difficult.