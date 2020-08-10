PVCC details plans for virtual graduation and drive-thru celebration

Piedmont Virginia Community College will celebrate the Class of 2020 next week in a virtual ceremony featuring a keynote message from U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va.

Following the online event, which will be streamed via YouTube starting at 2 p.m. Aug. 17, the college will host a drive-thru celebration on campus with faculty and staff from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Students can drive through the main campus in their vehicles and receive tote bags with diploma covers, alumni keepsakes and other commemorative items.

Graduates also will have the opportunity to participate in the spring 2021 traditional ceremony.

“PVCC students have exemplified commitment to their educational goals, and observing these accomplishments with ceremony and celebration is of great importance,” college officials said in a news release. “The students are to be commended for their undeterred dedication and achievements.”

For additional information, go to pvcc.edu/graduation-2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.