You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PVCC details plans for virtual graduation and drive-thru celebration
0 comments

PVCC details plans for virtual graduation and drive-thru celebration

Only $5 for 5 months

Piedmont Virginia Community College will celebrate the Class of 2020 next week in a virtual ceremony featuring a keynote message from U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va.

Following the online event, which will be streamed via YouTube starting at 2 p.m. Aug. 17, the college will host a drive-thru celebration on campus with faculty and staff from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Students can drive through the main campus in their vehicles and receive tote bags with diploma covers, alumni keepsakes and other commemorative items.

Graduates also will have the opportunity to participate in the spring 2021 traditional ceremony.

“PVCC students have exemplified commitment to their educational goals, and observing these accomplishments with ceremony and celebration is of great importance,” college officials said in a news release. “The students are to be commended for their undeterred dedication and achievements.”

For additional information, go to pvcc.edu/graduation-2020.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert