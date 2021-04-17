Puryear seeking fifth term on Charlottesville School Board

Wade and Puryear both first won their seats in 2006, when School Board elections were still held in May. Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins, who is retiring next month, joined the division in 2006.

“Consistency at this point is very critical with our school division,” Puryear said. “We are going to have a new superintendent. I am confident that the person we hire is going to be that individual to take the school division to the next level, and I want to be a part of that.”

In Puryear’s campaign platform, she pledged to continue current efforts to understand the roots of inequities in the division and to place equity at the center of decision-making. She also highlighted the recent effort to change the approach to teaching social studies to include more diverse perspectives.

Puryear said that in conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion, her focus is on inclusion.