Principals named for Western Albemarle, Meriwether Lewis

At Meriwether Lewis, Underwood is taking over for Michael Irani, who has led the school since 2014. Irani is moving to Agnor-Hurt Elementary to become that school's principal. Agnor-Hurt's principal, Doug Granger, transferred to Western to become an assistant principal there.

Underwood has worked at Woodbrook for three years and was previously an assistant principal at Meriwether Lewis. She started teaching in the county school system in 2003.

One of her immediate goals at Meriwether Lewis will be to build greater synergies among all grade levels, she said in the release.

“My time as an instructional coach taught me the power of sharing best practices and putting together collaborative projects that yielded powerful learning experiences,” Underwood said. “I’d like to create more of these opportunities for our team and to continue to benefit from the passions our parents bring to their support for all of our students.”

Daphne Keiser, director of educator quality for Albemarle County Public Schools, said families and staff at both schools played an important role in selecting the new principals. They weighed in via surveys and through interview panels.

“We were fortunate to have so many outstanding candidates,” Keiser said in the release. “Both Ms. Sublette and Ms. Underwood were highly impressive in the passion they showed for their schools and in their optimism for the future, especially following such a challenging year for our learners.”