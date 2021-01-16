Preliminary Charlottesville schools funding request relies more heavily on CARES funding

The Charlottesville school division is planning to rely more heavily on federal funds for the coming fiscal year budget as it seeks to help students and staff recover from the pandemic.

The preliminary funding request presented to the School Board during a budget work session Saturday includes $3 million more in spending but would require no additional funding from city government.

“We will be building this budget on our ability to leverage the CARES dollars,” schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins told board members. “... We recognize that our students and our staff would need a significant amount of support going into the fall of 2021, which we anticipate we will be back fully face-to-face in the fall.”

With investments in more staff and other tools, Atkins said the budget will provide that support.

An infusion of $4.48 million in federal CARES Act money changed the budget outlook for the school system. Before finding out about the allocation Tuesday, staff members were preparing to make “significant cuts” to the budget.