Preliminary Charlottesville schools funding request relies more heavily on CARES funding

The Charlottesville school division is planning to rely more heavily on federal funds for the coming fiscal year budget as it seeks to help students and staff recover from the pandemic.
The preliminary funding request presented to the School Board during a budget work session Saturday includes $3 million more in spending but would require no additional funding from city government.
“We will be building this budget on our ability to leverage the CARES dollars,” schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins told board members. “... We recognize that our students and our staff would need a significant amount of support going into the fall of 2021, which we anticipate we will be back fully face-to-face in the fall.”
With investments in more staff and other tools, Atkins said the budget will provide that support.
An infusion of $4.48 million in federal CARES Act money changed the budget outlook for the school system. Before finding out about the allocation Tuesday, staff members were preparing to make “significant cuts” to the budget.
“Since Tuesday, staff and everyone has worked nonstop in order to shift our focus away from cutting to truly looking at what is it that we can do now to respond to the needs of our students and shift to more proactive than thinking about having to cut,” Atkins said. “So we're so grateful for the CARES funding, and what it potentially will allow us to do.”
The $3 million of new expenses would go toward a 2% raise for employees, hiring for 17 new full-time positions and paying for WiFi hotspots, online tools and other learning materials.
Pay increases for this year were frozen as the pandemic hurt local revenues, leading board member Jennifer McKeever to say she wanted to see higher raises.
Currently, the draft funding request doesn’t restore all of the cuts implemented in May or all of the line-items initially proposed last year before the pandemic forced changes. Atkins does want to bring back the second-grade instructional assistants, as well as another assistant principal position at Charlottesville High School, which were part of the cuts.
The City Council and the School Board will have a joint meeting Jan. 28, and Atkins will present her formal budget recommendation to the School Board on Feb. 4.
On Saturday, board members overall were supportive of the preliminary funding request.
“I think this is a great proposal and a great step,” board Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres said.
Funding from the local city government makes up 66% of the school system’s $88.9 million operating budget.
For next fiscal year, the division is seeking $58.7 million from the City Council, which would be the same as the current operating budget, said Kim Powell, assistant superintendent for finance and operations.
Atkins said the funding request departs from a long-time practice of the division to not use one-time funding, like the CARES money, to cover recurring costs such as personnel.
The preliminary spending plan does keep about $2.3 million of the federal funds in reserve to use for subsequent fiscal years to transition to more local government funding. The school division has until September 2023 to spend the money.
“This allows time for city revenues to recover and stabilize,” Powell said. “It will be essential for the city to provide additional money in FY23 or else cuts will be required.”
Powell added that federal funds usually come with a lot of caveats and restrictions, but using this money to fill gaps because of revenue losses is an allowable use.
The division has seen a drop in student enrollment this school year, but state lawmakers could decide to base state funding calculations on the enrollment from the 2019-20 school year.
If that happens, the division is expecting to receive about $32,000 more in state funding.
Powell said the division is budgeting for a 65% recovery of the enrollment loss seen in the current year. Because enrollment is still expected to be lower than last year, four school-based positions will be eliminated, but division officials are expecting to do that through retirements and attrition rather than layoffs.
The largest chunk of new spending is for school-based program supports and improvements. The $1.8 million would add the 17 full-time positions and three part-time ones; boost stipends for teachers who take on additional job responsibilities; incentive substitute teachers; and replenish learning materials.
For $542,399, the division wants to substantially increase the number of social workers in schools as part of an effort to respond to the social-emotional needs of students, families and staff, which have increased during the pandemic. The funding would pay for six social workers — one for each elementary school — and a part-time position at the Lugo-McGinness Academy, the school division's alternative school.
Last fall, an anonymous donor gave the division $500,000 to hire five social workers to be stationed at CHS, Buford Middle School and Walker Upper Elementary School.
Prior to this school year, the division had four social workers assigned to multiple schools, which makes it harder for them to build long-term relationships with students, families and staff members, according to budget documents.
Atkins said the division hasn’t hired for all of the positions covered by the donation and should have enough money to sustain those jobs next school year.
McKeever applauded what she said was an innovative approach to mental health but wanted to see broader changes to the approach toward educating students and applying lessons learned from virtual learning.
“I feel like it doesn't actually try to tweak or alter what we've been doing — the things that aren't serving our kids,” she said.
Atkins said she ideally would want to have a committee to hear from teachers, students, families and the community about changes for next school year.
With the expected return of in-person learning, the division still wants to keep some tools used for virtual learning, such as Zoom, and continue efforts to connect families to the internet. For $91,200, the division can purchase 420 hotspots and 30 routers and cover additional charges for next school year.
Atkins said that if students don’t have internet access during a regular school year, that’s an equity issue.
Before the pandemic, the division had used a state grant to purchase 175 hotspots to help close access gaps among students.