Police investigating social media threat made against Albemarle High

The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking more information about a social media threat regarding Albemarle High School that triggered an increased security presence at the school Thursday.

The police department’s initial investigation indicated that the threat is not substantiated, according to a news release. Officers are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about the post made on Snapchat or its author should contact Detective Michael Schneider at (434) 296-5807 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers, (434) 977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

The anonymous Snapchat message warned Albemarle students to go home early, according to a photo of it shared with The Daily Progress.

“At 2:50 I’m going to Albemarle if you’re there you might want to go home early I need to get rid of some people …,” the message read.

The school system said in a statement that school administrators became aware of the post in the morning and immediately contacted authorities.

“Any social media threat is treated with the utmost seriousness,” Albemarle principal Darah Bonham wrote in a message to families. “We are closely working with the police department to complete the investigation of this threat and it’s origin as soon as possible. We are taking extra security precautions as we investigate."