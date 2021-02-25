Plans in works locally for expanded summer school offerings

Charlottesville schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins said earlier this month that if Northam recommends that schools extend the year, he also would need to define exactly what that means and provide funding.

“Absent of the governor providing that clarity and the funding, our intent is to run a summer school program,” Atkins said, adding that the division is planning to extend the length of that program.

Atkins said at the city School Board’s Feb. 22 meeting that the division has several partners in the community that they are working with regarding summer school plans.

“Hopefully in March, we'll be able to bring some of those plans before the board to talk about what we're doing moving forward into summer school, but we are actively working on this,” she said.

The Charlottesville School Board reviewed the draft calendar Feb. 4. Division officials said most of the public feedback it received on the proposal was positive.

But board members wondered about adjusting the calendar to respond to the disruptions of the last year.