Before the Virginia football team walked onto the field at Scott Stadium Saturday surrounded by cheers and shouts of “UVa Strong” honoring their fallen teammates, the university took a moment to quietly memorialize Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

The three, shot down in the gunfire that injured two others on the night of Nov. 13, were honored Friday afternoon at a tree-planting ceremony at the school’s Arts Grounds, close to where the tragedy occurred and where Perry once planned to major in studio art.

“Devin, Lavel and D’Sean came into this world, to be filled with light and to shine, and shine they did, sharing their light with all fortunate enough to see it” UVa President Jim Ryan told a crowd so large it spilled out of the tent erected for the occasion. “That light might be harder to see right now, but let this tree be a persistent and gentle reminder of it.”

The seats set up for the ceremony were quickly filled with orange and blue “UVa Strong” T-shirts on Friday, as friends, family, classmates, teammates and university leaders gathered.

The planting was in accordance with university tradition, Ryan said: “planting trees to honor the people in the moments that have shaped our history.”

The tree planted, selected by the university’s landscape architects, was an overcup oak. The species can live to be 100 years old and grow more than 60 feet tall.

In his speech Friday, Ryan echoed the words of the late student-athletes’ coach Tony Elliott.

“It is my hope that this tree planted with care, with love and with one another will help us to heal,” Ryan said. “It will help us not to move on, as these students will never be forgotten, but to move forward as coach Elliott has wisely said.”

The number three was a powerful motif in the speeches at the ceremony.

Carla Williams, UVa athletic director, said the three players embodied three powerful principles, words chosen by their classmates: “peace for D’Sean, love for Lavel, joy for Devin.”

The tree was planted for “three intertwined reasons,” Ryan said. First, to remember those harmed. Second, to thank all who helped in the hour of need.

“Finally, we plant this tree to embrace and reaffirm life itself, both seen and unseen the joy and the sorrow,” he said. “To encourage each other to pause to reflect and to connect to the miracle that is life.”

Robert Hardie, the university’s new rector, spoke on behalf of the school’s Board of Visitors, echoing Ryan’s “intertwined reasons” in his own speech.

“I would like to thank UVa Health, student affairs and Student Health and Wellness who cared for those who were injured, physically and emotionally,” Hardie said. “I would also like to thank our critical incident management team, from university leadership to the first responders, who worked tirelessly to prevent any additional loss of life. It was truly a heroic effort.”

A plaque that will stand alongside the tree was also unveiled at the ceremony. It is etched with words honoring the slain football players, the date of the tragedy and the date a new life was planted into UVa’s soil.

“I want you all to know that weeping may endure for a night, but joy always comes in the morning,” Williams said at the ceremony.

After speeches were given, the families of the slain and university officials circled the tree, filling the open earth with soil. Eventually, everyone in attendance was invited to join.

“I expect the day and perhaps the entire season to be full of emotion, and yet I take part in knowing that this oak offering us a chance to remember and reflect, offering solace and shade is firmly rooted here and will remain so for every season of our lives,” Ryan said in his closing remarks.