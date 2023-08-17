Roughly 2,500 Albemarle County Public Schools employees came together on Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of the new school year.

The school division's convocation — only the second ever put on — was held at the Ting Pavilion in downtown Charlottesville.

“I think it went really well,” Josh Walton, principal at Walton Middle School, told The Daily Progress. “It's all about creating enthusiasm for the year and trying to get alignment across the schools as well, and I think the clear message today was really about relationships and really having a focus on that, but also keeping very high standards for our students.”

The event's keynote speaker was author and educator Shaun Woodly. He spoke about the importance of connections between students and staff.

“When we have students in our presence, in our learning environment, if you have the ability, and each and every one of you does, to connect with that student you can get them to do almost anything,” Woodly said at the event.

Woodly told the audience the benefits he experienced firsthand from building a relationship with a former student of his. The student was one that challenged Woodly to “earn every dime” that he was paid, Woodly told the convocation audience. Through the relationship built during the school year, Woodly was able to keep this student in check, even outside of his classroom.

“Your relationships and your connections, they matter,” Woodly said at the event.

Other division employees including Superintendent Matthew Haas and Agnor-Hurt Elementary teacher's assistant and employee of the year Pecolia Connor gave remarks as well.

Classes start in Albemarle County next Wednesday.