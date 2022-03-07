Pence to speak at University of Virginia next month

Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.

The event will be hosted by the University of Virginia Young Americans for Freedom chapter. Pence has been giving a series of talks through the national Young America’s Foundation.

Pence has recently spoken at University of Iowa, Texas A&M University, and Stanford University. At Stanford, students organized a walk-out and protest in response to Pence’s visit.

Organizers of the lecture series said in the announcement that Pence would share “a pro-freedom, pro-America message.”

Pence will speak at 7:00 p.m. in Old Cabell Hall at UVa. The free event will be open to the public.

Nick Cabrera, with UVa’s YAF chapter, said in the announcement that the political climate at UVa has become “nearly inhospitable towards conservatives.”

“Bringing the 48th Vice President, Mike Pence, will allow for a reinvigorated sense of intellectual diversity across Jefferson’s Campus,” Cabrera said.

UVa’s Board of Visitors adopted a statement of free speech principals last June to outline the university’s commitment to free expression and free inquiry, affirming that “all views, beliefs and perspectives” deserve to be spoken and heard without interference.

Pence has had more than 30 years in politics, including losing bids for a congressional seat in 1988 and 1990. He was a conservative radio and television talk show host in the 1990s and elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2000 in Indiana.

He was elected governor of Indiana in 2013 and Vice President in 2016 with President Donald Trump.

The pair lost the 2020 election and, despite Trump’s urging him to overturn the election results, Pence, as sitting vice president, certified the election.