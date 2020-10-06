Parents questioning how ACPS selected students for in-person classes

The calls started after those families got the notification that their kids wouldn’t be going into the school buildings for assistance.

She said she wishes the division had outlined a plan in the beginning for how to provide in-person services to families.

“I think that would at least provide some comfort to families who are really struggling,” she said. “They feel like they have to comply [with virtual learning], but their kids can't sit in front of a screen for more than a few minutes. It just sounds torturous.”

Guidance from the state and federal departments of education as well as the school system’s focus on equity set up an expectation that the highest need students would get served, Walters said.

“Then to get a letter from Albemarle a week before school started, pulling the rug out from under them, was pretty devastating for a lot of families,” she said. “Legally speaking, it seems like all of these kids are going to be entitled to compensatory services, and have valid legal claims if they did litigate them. It seems sort of short sighted to do to do what they're doing now, when it can mean a lot of liability later.”

Fighting for in-person access