Parents decry proposal for Mountain View fifth-graders

“My daughter has grown up with Mountain View,” she said. “My daughter has grown up with these teachers. My daughter knows those hallways like the back of her hand. My daughter has talked about what it would be like to be one of those fifth-graders who gets to help give tours to the incoming kindergarteners. It is the pride that these students have of being the oldest in the building.”

Other parents who spoke against the plan at Thursday’s meeting asked the board to delay the move and implement the steps taken in previous years when the school was overcrowded. In their comments, they highlighted what they see as the unfairness of the plan, inequities for students and a lack of transparency in the decision-making process, among other issues. All of the comments were opposed to the plan, though some parents spoke in favor of it at a meeting for parents Wednesday.

The division is expecting 704 kindergarten to fifth-grade students to enroll at Mountain View for the coming academic year. The school’s capacity is 624, which does not include pre-kindergarteners. In the 2019-20 school year, 721 students enrolled — 91 more than projected.

“That experience proved that we did not want to do it again,” said Rosalyn Schmitt, the school division’s chief operating officer, at the parent meeting Wednesday.