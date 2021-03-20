Parent Bennett seeking Charlottesville School Board seat

If the school is turned into an early childhood center as part of the division’s reconfiguration project, parts of the playground would be moved to lower-income communities.

For Bennett, the top issues facing the school division are equity, transitioning out of the pandemic and funding. Equity affects everything else that the division and School Board do, she said.

Funding issues include paying for the planned reconfiguration of Walker and Buford Middle School.

“So one of the things that I believe I'll bring to the board is being able to advocate,” she said. “I'd have experience lobbying for policies, and I will be able to advocate for more funding for our schools.”

If elected, Bennett said she would hold weekly listening sessions to hear from community members. She said she wants to help parents to better understand the policies affecting their children and how to influence them.

New board members will have to either work with a new superintendent or help select a new leader for the division as Superintendent Rosa Atkins announced recently that she’s going to retire May 31. Atkins has served in that role for 15 years.

“It's a big task but the reason I am running is to make it easier for all parents to advocate for their children, and to be part of policymaking decisions is just going to be highlighted further by the superintendent search,” she said. “It's going to be all the more important that we're listening to parents, to teachers and other community members about what they would like to see in the superintendent.”

