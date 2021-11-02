Paige beats back write-in challenge in Albemarle County School Board race

His campaign emerged at the end of a summer of contentious public comments from people for and against the division’s anti-racism focus as well as the new policy to support transgender and gender-expansive students. Those concerns partly led to the formation of a new parent group, Citizens Advocating for Responsible Education, which endorsed Zackrisson.

“While CARE is an apolitical group, part of our strategy from the outset was to find someone to run for the school board,” the group wrote on its website. “Someone who would stand up for parental rights, common sense approaches, and for policies that put every child in a position to achieve their maximum academic potential. And we were successful!”

Paige was bolstered by a strong showing from the Porters precinct, which includes the Esmont area — where Paige is from. He received about 74% of the votes, the most of any precinct other than mail-in ballots.

Zackrisson received the most votes by percentage from the Country Green precinct, which includes the area west of Old Lynchburg Road. In the Ivy precinct, Zackrisson received 36.5% of the vote.