ORANGE — With no end to the pandemic in sight and many question marks hovering over the heads of parents and students alike, the Orange County School Board voted unanimously Thursday to postpone the first day of school to Aug. 24.
The original start date was to be Aug. 10, less than a month away.
Schools Superintendent Cecil Snead recently announced that students could choose between "Virtual OC," an online education, and a hybrid model incorporating some face-to-face classroom time into an online education.
After the board meeting, he said that in light of the ever-shifting nature of the pandemic, the postponement would allow him and his staff "to continue to look at the epidemiological data and understand how that works."
Furthermore, he said, "Since we're offering a virtual solution, we thought, why would we be rushing the start of school? Why not delay it?"
The delay will "give teachers even more time for professional development and give the families more time to get used to the ideas as we roll out our plans."
Yvonne Dawson, director of human resources for Orange County Public Schools, presented the revised school calendar to the board for its approval. Although students won't begin their school year until Aug. 24, newly hired teachers will report to work Aug. 3. All teachers will take part in professional development Aug. 4-21.
Early in the school year, the Labor Day holiday means two days off for students and teachers alike, Sept. 4 and Sept. 7.
Thanksgiving break runs from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.
Winter break will run from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday will be observed Jan. 18. Spring break will take place the week of April 5.
Graduation is scheduled for May 22, and the last day of school is set for May 28.
Snead said that postponing the first day of school will give the division time to finalize its health plan, which must be vetted by the Rappanhannock-Rapidan Health District, and put physical distancing and sanitizing protocols in place at all school buildings.
Before the board voted, member Bette Winter asked why the administration didn't postpone the first day until after Labor Day and give everyone even more time to prepare for a school year that will look very different from past years.
Dawson replied that doing so would have significant financial implications for employees expecting an August paycheck.
