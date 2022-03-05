Officials mull ways to give Buford Middle School a retooling

When rain falls, the gym at Buford Middle School floods. Even on sunny days, students in wheelchairs can’t get to the gym without using a service road around back. The front door for the school requires negotiating two flights of stairs.
Last week, sewage backed up into the building.
Students, said schools Superintendent Royal Gurley Jr., deserve better. They deserve more than the school’s dark, cramped classrooms, noisy HVAC units and outdated infrastructure.
“No child should have to learn like this,” he said on a recent tour of the building with city staff members and two city councilors to help officials better understand the need.
An extensive renovation and expansion of Buford Middle School is being planned, but the final funding decision falls on a conflicted Charlottesville City Council. Although the council in October voted to support a $75 million revamping project, council members now are having second thoughts, leaving the renovation of Buford in doubt.
"We're in a pretty ridiculous position right now of needing to raise taxes by 10 cents and still freeze our budget for about a decade for one building,” Councilor Michael Payne said in a recent interview. “I understand the School Board's frustration from their end, but we've got to figure out how to move forward because right now, it's not working.”
Cheaper options have been presented to a working group of city and school officials that vary in scope of work and range from $51.8 million to $76.8 million. Only two of the options would address accessibility issues on the Buford campus.
The renovation would bring the 57-year-old school up to modern standards and better support students with more natural lighting in classrooms, more spaces to collaborate and a more secure campus.
Buford’s renovation is the first phase of a multi-pronged reconfiguration project for the school system that’s been in the works since 2009. In the project, the upper elementary school would be eliminated, sixth graders would join seventh and eighth grades at Buford and fifth graders would go back to their elementary schools for one more year.
City budget officials have said paying for the project and other city priorities would require a 10 cent increase in the real estate tax rate, which is currently 95 cents per $100 of assessed value.
At current rates, the owner of a $375,000 single-family home pays $3,562.50 in property taxes — a bill split into two payments a year. A 10-cent tax rate increase would mean that homeowner would pay $375 more per year, $31.25 more per month or $187.50 more on each semiannual payment. Real estate assessments in Charlottesville have increased by an average of 11.69% in 2022, so that owner is already seeing a property tax bill about $373 higher than last year.
About half of the additional $9,275,770 from that increase would go toward the school project, according to city budget presentations. A five-cent tax increase and a $75 million schools project would max out the city’s debt capacity for several years, starting in 2028, officials have projected.
More detailed funding strategies regarding this project have not been publicly presented to City Council.
The city has been planning to start construction at Buford next July. To stick to that timeline, City Council needs to allocate money to continue the design work and decide by this month whether to move forward with the project as it's currently estimated, though that deadline could be pushed back according to mid-April, according VMDO Architects, the firm leading the project. The current capital budget includes $2.5 million for VMDO to keep working.
A tour tells the story
School board member James Bryant attended Walker when it first opened in 1966 and later taught at the school. Following a recent tour of Buford, Bryant said he was “overwrought with grief.”
“When I walked into that building, I felt like I had gone back 50 years,” he said at Thursday’s meeting. “As a former teacher and school counselor, I felt that our children were being deprived.”
Bryant specifically pointed out the classrooms that used to be conference rooms, lack of windows and a “gymnasium in disarray.”
Buford, which serves the seventh and eighth grades, sits on 18 acres between Cherry and Forest Hills Avenues along with the Boys and Girls Club and Smith Aquatic Center.
In Virginia, the average age of middle school buildings is 46 years; the oldest is 114 years old. Charlottesville’s school buildings are 65 years old, on average. The newest school, Charlottesville High School, was built in 1974.
Buford’s current campus is made up of four buildings. The main academic building is known as Building A, the arts building is known as B, a small classroom building is known as D and the gym, which was built into the side of a hill. The gym and D building would be torn down under the renovation plan because of air quality concerns and accessibility issues.
The building’s decor is a hodgepodge of differing wall and floor tiles that mark the many Buford eras, from the original structure to the newer science labs built in 2013. A glass wall in D serves as a reminder of a futile effort years ago to connect it to the main academic building.
Buford’s original boiler is still in use. The classroom console units for heating and cooling — similar to what's used in a motel — can only handle MERV-rated air filters of 8 or below.
Since the COVID pandemic, a MERV-13 filter is the recommended minimum for a school building.
From a security standpoint, the campus doesn’t meet basic standards, Gurley said. Buford and Walker were both built when the open and airy campus plan was in vogue. The main entrances for both schools, as well as administrative offices, are down two flights of stairs and don't ensure that visitors have to go through the main office. There are a multitude of exterior doors.
None of the buildings on either school’s grounds connect to each other, forcing students to go outside to move about the campus.
Gurley said students are vulnerable during passing periods because of the layout. Principal Rodney Jordan added on the tour that there are several blind spots, which requires more adults to be on the lookout.
“The most vulnerable time of the day is when the students have to change class going from the B building back to the main building,” he said. “We owe our students more than that.”
School Board member Sherry Kraft said the community needs to find a way forward on the project.
“We just do,” she said. “In the end, the message that our students are getting. That this is the kind of facility that we expect them to be in, to do well, to thrive, be happy, and to grow. It was kind of shocking to see the spaces and to realize the severe state of disrepair that the building was in. We really have to do better for our kids.”
A major makeover
The expansion and renovation would double Buford’s capacity to more than 1,000 students. A new three-story academic wing could accommodate about 624 students, which is more than Buford’s current enrollment of 593. The school also would get a new and bigger gym as part of the expansion.
In the main academic building, current design plans call for a bigger library, among other changes. Currently small, windowless classrooms surround the library and are used for special education, English language learners and intervention services. Those rooms would make way for the expanded library that would be accessible from the main office, which would move to the second floor.
The remodel plans include 101,972 square feet of new construction at a cost of $34 million, which is more square footage than the current campus. About 78,991 square feet of the campus would be renovated. Sitework on the campus would cost about $6.9 million.
A full renovation of the A and B buildings would cost $24 million, according to the latest estimates. That includes fully accessible, gender-neutral bathrooms throughout the school; new lighting, ceilings and floors; added natural light in classrooms; a new interior layout of the main academic building; an expanded stage; replacement of aging HVAC units; modernization of the kitchen equipment; and upgrades to the exterior walls.
Schematic design aerial base
A community design team made up of teachers, parents and officials recommended this plan for the Buford Middle school renovation and expansion. This version of the project would include 101,972 of new construction and 78,991 gross square feet of the campus would be renovated.
Building the three-story academic wing and new gym but not renovating the existing academic and arts buildings would cost $51.83 million. This version of the project would leave the arts building not connected to the rest of the campus.
A rendering of a proposed new main entrance for Buford Middle School was presented to a city working group Feb. 17, 2022. As part a renovation and expansion of the 57-year-old school, the main entrance would be moved up to the second floor, which is the same level as the parking lot.
In the baseline version project, windows are added to classrooms in the main academic building (right) along with upgrades made to the grassy area between the cafeteria and the new addition (left and center).
A proposed alternative design for the dining terrace, which is between the school's existing cafeteria and new addition. This design would cost $112,100 less than the original design. The rendering also keeps the exterior of the main academic building the same, which would cost about $594,200 less.
Under the current plans, a three-story academic wing would be added to Buford near the front of the school. This rendering shows how the wing would be connected to the existing building. The rooms depicted to the right would be part of the new library.
February 2022 renderings for Buford Middle School changes
February 2022 renderings for Buford Middle School changes

The latest renderings for the Buford Middle School renovation and expansion were presented to a working group of city and school officials Feb. 17, 2022. Charlottesville-based VMDO Architects is leading the design of the project.
Schematic design aerial base
A community design team made up of teachers, parents and officials recommended this plan for the Buford Middle school renovation and expansion. This version of the project would include 101,972 of new construction and 78,991 gross square feet of the campus would be renovated.
Less renovation alternate view
Building the three-story academic wing and new gym but not renovating the existing academic and arts buildings would cost $51.83 million. This version of the project would leave the arts building not connected to the rest of the campus.
Schematic main entrance
A rendering of a proposed new main entrance for Buford Middle School was presented to a city working group Feb. 17, 2022. As part a renovation and expansion of the 57-year-old school, the main entrance would be moved up to the second floor, which is the same level as the parking lot.
Buford approach base
This rendering of the baseline option shows changes to the exterior of the arts building (left) as well as to the academic building (center). Overall, this version of project would cost $76.8 million.
Buford approach alternate view
The city could cut $7.1 million from the project, bringing the total to $68.8 million by not doing anything to the arts building (left).
Field view of new addition
As part of a proposed $76 million project. Buford Middle School would get a new gym and three-story academic wing.
Buford Outdoor Space
A rendering of a proposed outdoor space that would be part of a renovated and expanded Buford.
Buford schematic dining terrace base
In the baseline version project, windows are added to classrooms in the main academic building (right) along with upgrades made to the grassy area between the cafeteria and the new addition (left and center).
Dining terrace alternative design
A proposed alternative design for the dining terrace, which is between the school's existing cafeteria and new addition. This design would cost $112,100 less than the original design. The rendering also keeps the exterior of the main academic building the same, which would cost about $594,200 less.
Schematic design lobby and library space
Under the current plans, a three-story academic wing would be added to Buford near the front of the school. This rendering shows how the wing would be connected to the existing building. The rooms depicted to the right would be part of the new library.
Schematic design lobby alternate
To lower the overall cost of the Buford project, one option proposed was to not touch the existing building and just build the expansion. That would cost about $51.83 million.
Buford layout schematic
This floorplan shows the new academic wing as well as the renovated main building. Renovating the main building would cost about $17 million.
Buford schematic floor plan
How classrooms would be situated in a renovated and expanded Buford Middle school, according to the latest schematic designs presented to the School Board on Feb. 3.
Gurley said necessities in a school building in 2022 are different than they were 50 years ago.
“What's a necessity? It's a building that inspires collaboration, innovation, and that's meeting basic needs. Those weren't the pressing things in the ‘70s and ‘80s,” Gurley said. “I just don't feel like we're meeting the basic hierarchical needs at this point.”
Newer buildings have more accessible libraries and a variety of spaces where students can gather to work together or hear a speaker, he said.
“You can't do things like that inside of this building, so it's the absence of a lot of the things you will see right now in the 21st century,” he said.
Beyond the bricks
Compared to the division overall, Buford has regularly had a higher percentage of students of color and low-income students over the last 15 years. That, officials say, is the result of more affluent families withdrawing their children from the school system during the middle school years.
A decade of enrollment data analyzed by The Daily Progress show that the percentage of white students does tend to slightly decline during the middle grades and then increases in the ninth grade. During the decade analyzed, percentages of white students division-wide remained steady at about 40%, give or take a few points.
Buford and Walker are the city schools currently only accredited with conditions because of poor student performance on state tests in the 2018-19 school year. Full accreditation is the goal under the state accountability system.
Buford also is the only school in the division under federal monitoring because of the academic challenges for Black male students.
Gurley said the school and division is making progress on boosting student achievement and shrinking the achievement gap by better planning and implementation of instruction, more accurate assessment of students and interventions when needed.
“All the research says you’ve got to give it three years, so we need to get [current principal, Rodney Jordan] in there way longer than three years so we can turn the needle on what needs to happen,” Gurley said.
Buford tends to have the highest number of vacancies among teachers and will likely have the most open positions to fill for next school year. Gurley said the churn reflects the difficulties of teaching at the middle school level, though he attributes some of it to the building itself.
Recruiting young teachers to Buford also can be challenging, given the state of the building, he said.
“Middle schools across America are tough when you think about the developmental needs of students,” Gurley said. “To only give it two years, that's a big absence of a relationship there. When you look at what could happen in a [sixth through eighth grades school], for me, it’s the right thing to do.”
The school division moved to the current grade setup in 1988 in order to address demographic disparities in the schools, which were then both middle schools. Switching back to a more traditional system has been a goal of the School Board for decades because the transition between the schools disrupts students’ learning and relationships with teachers, officials have said.
Moving the fifth graders back to the elementary schools will provide more continuity for students and teachers and the ability to implement a more comprehensive K-5 literacy program, school officials have said.
“We talk a lot about Buford, but fifth-graders developmentally are elementary children,” Gurley said.
Scaled back solutions
Improving student performance is within the school division’s control. The condition of the building is not. Although state legislators are looking for ways that the state can help, local governments are largely responsible for funding school construction.
Councilors largely agree that the building is in need of repair but the high price tag — equivalent to the entire five-year capital improvement plan in fiscal year 2017 — and whether to actually moving grades are issues.
021122-cdp-news-RECONFIGURATION_23.jpg
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS A path leads down to the Buford Middle School's gym and the entrance to the boy's locker room.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS School and city officials walk through the Buford Middle School gym during a Feb. 11 tour. The school's gym would be demolished under the current plans for the renovation. The new gym would include laundry and concession space as well as fitness rooms.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS The weight room at Buford Middle School doubles as storage for the school. The school's gym would be demolished under the current plans for the renovation. The new gym would include laundry and concession space as well as fitness rooms.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS The track at Buford Middle School would be removed under current renovation plans to allow for a larger field. Students also would get access to two new blacktop basketball courts. The school currently doesn't have outdoor courts.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS An empty cafeteria at Buford Middle School awaits students. The floor tiles are made from asbestos, which don't pose a health hazard as long as they don't chip or crack.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS School Board chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres takes a picture of a small classroom in Buford Middle School that's next to the cafeteria. The classroom can't be used during lunch time because of the noise levels.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS City staff members look through a glass wall into a small classroom that's next to the library. Those small rooms would be removed to make way for a bigger library under proposed renovations.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS City staff members look around a Buford Middle School classroom during a Feb. 11 tour of the building. Only about 10% of the Buford campus has enough natural light where the overhead lights can be turned off.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Rodney Jordan, principal of Buford Middle School, and Royal Gurley Jr., superintendent of the division, lead a tour of the school. The school division wants to renovate and expand the school as part of a multi-pronged plan to change where grades are located. Buford has served 7th and 8th graders since 1988.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS A plaque near the front entrance of Buford Middle School marks the construction of the school. Buford and nearby Walker Upper Elementary School opened as the last city school was integrated.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS City staff members, councilors and school division officials walk to the D building, which houses some classrooms, on the Buford Middle School campus. The school division recently arranged tours of the school amid conversations about how and whether to renovate and expand the 57-year-old campus.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Rodney Jordan, principal of Buford Middle School, points to a glass wall in the D building during a tour of the school in February 2022. The wall was built following an effort to connect the D building to the main academic building.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS The only hallway in the D building on the Buford Middle School campus. Built later than the rest of the school, the building has more natural light than other parts of the campus.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Charlottesville schools Superintendent Royal Gurley Jr. peers into a classroom in the D building on the Buford Middle School campus. Under a proposed renovation of the school, the D building would be demolished.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS The only hallway in the D building on the Buford Middle School campus. Built later than the rest of the school, the building has more natural light than other parts of the campus.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS A set of classrooms sit behind the performing arts building on the Buford Middle School campus. If students want to use the bathrooms in the building, their teachers have to leave their classrooms and unlock a set of doors across the path, school officials said.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS A path leads down to the Buford Middle School's gym and the entrance to the boy's locker room.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS School and city officials walk through the Buford Middle School gym during a Feb. 11 tour. The school's gym would be demolished under the current plans for the renovation. The new gym would include laundry and concession space as well as fitness rooms.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS The weight room at Buford Middle School doubles as storage for the school. The school's gym would be demolished under the current plans for the renovation. The new gym would include laundry and concession space as well as fitness rooms.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS The track at Buford Middle School would be removed under current renovation plans to allow for a larger field. Students also would get access to two new blacktop basketball courts. The school currently doesn't have outdoor courts.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS An empty cafeteria at Buford Middle School awaits students. The floor tiles are made from asbestos, which don't pose a health hazard as long as they don't chip or crack.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS School Board chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres takes a picture of a small classroom in Buford Middle School that's next to the cafeteria. The classroom can't be used during lunch time because of the noise levels.
Buford Library
The library at Buford Middle School is one of several spaces that will need to be expanded in order to add sixth-grade to the school and double the capacity.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS City staff members look through a glass wall into a small classroom that's next to the library. Those small rooms would be removed to make way for a bigger library under proposed renovations.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Buford Middle School students work in a classroom that's adjacent to the school's library.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS City staff members look around a Buford Middle School classroom during a Feb. 11 tour of the building. Only about 10% of the Buford campus has enough natural light where the overhead lights can be turned off.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Rodney Jordan, principal of Buford Middle School, and Royal Gurley Jr., superintendent of the division, lead a tour of the school. The school division wants to renovate and expand the school as part of a multi-pronged plan to change where grades are located. Buford has served 7th and 8th graders since 1988.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS An elevator off the main office of Buford Middle School is the only students in a wheelchair can move between the first and second floors of the building.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS A plaque near the front entrance of Buford Middle School marks the construction of the school. Buford and nearby Walker Upper Elementary School opened as the last city school was integrated.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS City staff members, councilors and school division officials walk to the D building, which houses some classrooms, on the Buford Middle School campus. The school division recently arranged tours of the school amid conversations about how and whether to renovate and expand the 57-year-old campus.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Rodney Jordan, principal of Buford Middle School, points to a glass wall in the D building during a tour of the school in February 2022. The wall was built following an effort to connect the D building to the main academic building.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS The only hallway in the D building on the Buford Middle School campus. Built later than the rest of the school, the building has more natural light than other parts of the campus.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Charlottesville schools Superintendent Royal Gurley Jr. peers into a classroom in the D building on the Buford Middle School campus. Under a proposed renovation of the school, the D building would be demolished.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS The only hallway in the D building on the Buford Middle School campus. Built later than the rest of the school, the building has more natural light than other parts of the campus.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Charlottesville schools Superintendent Royal Gurley Jr. talks with Deputy City Manager Sam Sanders while on a tour of Buford Middle School in February 2022.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS A set of classrooms sit behind the performing arts building on the Buford Middle School campus. If students want to use the bathrooms in the building, their teachers have to leave their classrooms and unlock a set of doors across the path, school officials said.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS A path leads down to the Buford Middle School gym.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Buford Middle School was built in 1965 — the same year the City of Charlottesville razed the Vinegar Hill neighborhood.
Latest cost estimates put the project at $76.8 million for the recommended option.
For $68.8 million, the city could renovate Buford’s main academic building but would need to delay the B building and change designs and materials used. Renovating A but not adding more windows and keeping the interior of the B building as-is would cost $72.3 million. Expanding, but not renovating the school would cost $51.8 million.
Renovating Buford and Walker but not reconfiguring grades would cost $67 million, about $33.5 million for each campus. Students also would likely need to be in classroom trailers during the construction.
Estimates include the construction costs as well as $7.15 million for soft expenses such as furniture and technology. The estimates are based on the current construction costs, which are higher than usual because of the pandemic and inflation.
City Councilor Brian Pinkston said he prefers the $68 million option.
“It still gets us a lot,” Pinkston said. “It gets reconfiguration done as a concept. It also gets a significant renovation done. So in my mind, it crosses off most of the things that are essential.”
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students sit in class on Friday at Buford Middle School. Most of the classrooms in the main academic building have a narrow window.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students walk in front of the school during a class change Friday, March 4, 2022 at Buford Middle School. The four buildings on the Buford campus are not connected, so students have to walk outside to move among them.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students walk outside of Buford Middle School during a class change on Friday. The buildings are Buford aren't connected, so students have to go outside to move among the buildings.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students walk up a staircase during class change Friday, March 4, 2022 at Buford Middle School. The school's main entrance is located on the first floor, down two flights of stairs. Current plans for the renovation and expansion of Buford would move that entrance up one floor.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students walk down a staircase during class change on Friday at Buford Middle School. The two flights of stairs lead to the school's main office, cafeteria and the gym.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students sit in class on Friday at Buford Middle School. Most of the classrooms in the main academic building have a narrow window.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students walk in front of the school during a class change Friday, March 4, 2022 at Buford Middle School. The four buildings on the Buford campus are not connected, so students have to walk outside to move among them.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students walk outside of Buford Middle School during a class change on Friday. The buildings are Buford aren't connected, so students have to go outside to move among the buildings.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students sit in class Friday, March 4, 2022, at Buford Middle School.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students work with spanish teacher Christine Thalwitz on an assignment on Friday at Buford Middle School.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students work on computers Friday, March 4, 2022 at Buford Middle School.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students walk up a staircase during class change Friday, March 4, 2022 at Buford Middle School. The school's main entrance is located on the first floor, down two flights of stairs. Current plans for the renovation and expansion of Buford would move that entrance up one floor.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students walk in front of the school during a class change Friday, March 4, 2022 at Buford Middle School.
ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS Students walk down a staircase during class change on Friday at Buford Middle School. The two flights of stairs lead to the school's main office, cafeteria and the gym.
Gurley and School Board Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres said they understand councilors have a decision to make, but they are sticking with what they believe is best for students.
“What we're saying we need for our students hasn't changed,” Larson-Torres said. “I think we've been transparent. VMDO has been out there engaging and offering all of this stuff. All of the information has been on our website. The question has been what can be funded and how can it be funded?”
Gurley and Larson-Torres didn’t want to propose delaying the project just yet.
Gurley said that in his experience, projects for the most underserved populations of people tend to get delayed or never actually happen. In Charlottesville, students who were in kindergarten when the School Board started discussing the project just graduated last year
“So that drives a little bit of why it is very important right now,” he said. “This is very important. If we can accomplish this right now, then let's make it happen right now. Is a year gonna become another 10 years?”
Reconfiguration Defined
Reconfiguration refers to a multi-pronged project that's been a goal of the Charlottesville School Board since 2009.
Currently, fifth- and sixth-graders attend Walker Upper Elementary School and seventh- and eighth-graders go to Buford Middle School.
Under the project, fifth grade would go back to the division's six elementary schools, sixth grade would move to Buford and then preschool would be centralized at the Walker campus.
In phase one, Buford would be renovated and expanded to make room for sixth grade and future enrollment growth. Walker would be turned into a temporary preschool center. In phase two, a $23 million early childhood center would be built at Walker.
The first phase of the so-called reconfiguration project — estimated to cost $75 million — will upgrade Buford Middle School and eliminate a school-to-school transition in Charlottesville. Here's why parents and students think that's important.
