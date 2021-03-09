Nominations sought for Golden Apple Awards

Nominations are open until April 30 for the Golden Apple Awards. The awards recognize teachers in public and private schools in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Each teacher who wins a Golden Apple will receive $500 to use in the classroom, courtesy of the event sponsor Better Living Building Supply and Cabinetry. Any teacher, preschool through grade 12, who hasn’t received a Golden Apple in the last three years is eligible.

A teacher from each school in Albemarle County and in Charlottesville will be recognized. Public and private school teachers are included.

Nominations can be submitted online, in a change from previous years. The online form opened last week and more than 1,000 nominations have already been submitted, schools Superintendent Matt Haas said last week.

The form is available at http://bit.ly/GoldenApple2021 and is available in English and Spanish. The deadline for nominations is April 30.

For more information, go to k12albemarle.org/our-division/golden-apple-awards.