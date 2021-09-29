New VIA center to fill gap in services for adults with autism

“We are optimistic that Viable Ventures will prosper and continue to give Adam the dignity and respect of paid employment,” Hal Noakes said. “... Adam’s time at VIA has given us the gift of hope.”

Linda Noakes said that on a recent tour of the center, Adam was able to take their coffee orders and serve his parents cups in the center’s Max cafe.

“Adam asked what we wanted and went through the programming of a very impressive coffee machine to produce our order,” she said. “He did this with confidence and pride. When I saw him doing this, I got the feeling that he might be okay, and my anxiety about his future lessened, at least a little.”

That cafe is not currently open to the public because of COVID precautions.

VIA officials are excited about what the facility can be once the pandemic passes. They envision a space where adolescents and adults can learn, work and play. Program participants usually spend their days at the center, but Long wants them to come back in the evenings and weekends for game nights and other social activities designed for people with autism.

The center, located near the intersection of Hillsdale and Greenbrier drives, is located on Charlottesville Area Transit’s Route 7 that runs from Fashion Square Mall to the Downtown Mall.