New social-emotional learning coaches helping to address Albemarle students' needs

Nelson said the school counselors, principals and teachers have been thankful to have another mental health professional in the buildings this year.

“We all knew mental health was going to be big, and it is big,” he said. “While it's exciting that we have the support in place, it is still always a little wrenching on your heart knowing that students are struggling.”

Nelson said the position’s sole responsibility is to families and students, which Harshaw likes.

“The nice thing about the mental health roles is we aren't responsible for a lot of the more administrative tasks that sometimes the school counselors have to do,” Harshaw said. “So our role can really be focused on a lot of direct service. I'll also be pushing into the classes, and helping kids to learn different strategies that are set in the school counseling curriculum.”

That includes teaching students social-emotional skills such as self-awareness, self-management and decision making. Part of the school division’s learning recovery plan focused on addressing students’ social, emotional and mental health needs, which have increased during the pandemic.