New private school readies to open in Crozet

“Eighty percent of the work we do is helping kids feel safe, respected, and that we believe in them,” she said. “We believe they can go to the next level, whatever that is.”

Jasmin Lopez, the school’s director of student remediation services, said she wanted to be a part of Foster Forge after hearing Wachtmeister talk about her vision.

Lopez used to work with students with learning differences and saw how they would lose a lot of self-confidence in the school systems.

“When you get the opportunity to sit with a student, unlock that key for them and open that door that they might need, they see so much more for themselves,” she said. “... So finding that key, whatever it is for them, and unlocking it is what we're all about.”

Jenny Denham, director of student support and the school's pathways program, said she enjoys connecting with people and helping them to overcome challenges, which was part of what attracted her to the position.

With the pathways program, she’ll be tasked with figuring out what students are interested in and bringing in related resources.